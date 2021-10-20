Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $114.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

