DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Trading 9.7% Higher

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF)’s share price shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 321,449 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 304,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on DigiMax Global in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

