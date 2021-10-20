Digital Insurance Token Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $644.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00399433 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

