Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $45,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

DLR traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.44. 7,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,833. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

