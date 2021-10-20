DigitalNote Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $24,854.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00401826 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,062,336,135 coins and its circulating supply is 7,921,011,725 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.