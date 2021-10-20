DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Trading Down 0.2%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

DILA Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DILA)

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DILA Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.