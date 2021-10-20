Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,727 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $43,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

EXAS stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

