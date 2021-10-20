Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Cameco worth $43,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

