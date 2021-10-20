Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.19% of REX American Resources worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 28.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of REX opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

