Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of South Jersey Industries worth $43,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,011,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

SJI opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

