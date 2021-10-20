Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.30 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of National Beverage worth $44,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth $295,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter worth $41,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 157.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

