Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $44.63 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.00% of MGP Ingredients worth $44,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 46.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

