Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $46.61 Million Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,894,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Gerdau worth $46,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

