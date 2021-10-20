Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.32 Million Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $47,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,878,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

