Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.57 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of BWX Technologies worth $47,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

