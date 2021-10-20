Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $43,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after buying an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.