Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.66% of ProPetro worth $44,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

