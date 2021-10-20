Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $44,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

