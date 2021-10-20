Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 110,129 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of Super Micro Computer worth $46,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

