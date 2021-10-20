Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,148 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $45,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

