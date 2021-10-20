Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.12% of PS Business Parks worth $45,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 78.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 778.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.65.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

