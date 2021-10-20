Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,481 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.20% of Kimball Electronics worth $44,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $514,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

