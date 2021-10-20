Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,810 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.26% of The Aaron’s worth $44,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.