Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,496 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.66% of United Fire Group worth $46,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Fire Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $554.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

