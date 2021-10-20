Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,341 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $44,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

BFAM opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

