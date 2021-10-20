Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,006 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of CSW Industrials worth $48,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 34.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 47.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $32,482,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.71.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.