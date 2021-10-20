Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,264 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Repligen worth $48,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $262.65 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

