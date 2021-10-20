Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.01% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $44,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 127,990 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.