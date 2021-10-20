Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Globant worth $44,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $310.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.49. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

