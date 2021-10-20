DinoSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $1.88 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00067225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.20 or 0.99860357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.91 or 0.06122380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021176 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 100,920,255 coins and its circulating supply is 48,150,604 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

