Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,928.29

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,928.29 ($38.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,958 ($38.65). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,928 ($38.25), with a volume of 118,475 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,001.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,928.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 69.88.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

