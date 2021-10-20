Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,928.29

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,928.29 ($38.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,958 ($38.65). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,928 ($38.25), with a volume of 118,475 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,001.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,928.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 69.88.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

