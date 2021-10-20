Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. 3,238,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,326,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000.

