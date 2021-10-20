disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.70 million and $76,983.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00100781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,514.99 or 0.99733914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.99 or 0.06024649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020326 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,540,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,185,638 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

