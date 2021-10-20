Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,393. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.