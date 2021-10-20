Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $50,394,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

