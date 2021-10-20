DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.54 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

