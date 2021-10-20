Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.05

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.05 and traded as high as C$8.14. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 161,712 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$708.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

