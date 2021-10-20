dKargo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.70 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a market capitalization of $150.36 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

