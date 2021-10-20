DLD Asset Management LP Invests $2.03 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.30. 862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.34 and a 1-year high of $353.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

