DLD Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,943 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,276. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.