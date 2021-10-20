DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.62

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 21981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

