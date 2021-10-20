Dodge & Cox Buys 1,219,164 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 2.4% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 2.79% of Sanofi worth $3,700,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 304.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

