Dodge & Cox Buys 251,485 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 251,485 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 7.15% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $3,163,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 67,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.