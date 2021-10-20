Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,737,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,855.00. 12,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

