Dodge & Cox Has $4.12 Billion Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.7% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 3.11% of Charter Communications worth $4,118,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $726.10. 5,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

