Dodge & Cox Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 5.59% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $2,033,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,543,518 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $176,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,073,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $628,415,000 after purchasing an additional 409,328 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

