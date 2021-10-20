Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.40% of Baidu worth $957,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.08. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

