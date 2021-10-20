Dodge & Cox Sells 341,607 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,108,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,607 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.90% of Baker Hughes worth $1,168,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,464,000 after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE BKR traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 149,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -895.67 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

