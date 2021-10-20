Dodge & Cox Sells 525,374 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 525,374 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.27% of Cigna worth $3,439,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.99. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

