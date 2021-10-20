Dodge & Cox Sells 779,254 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 779,254 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,764,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

GS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.45. 26,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,473. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

